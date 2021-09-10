Local DAR chapter to commemorate Constitution Week

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will help lead community observance of Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, in honor of this key historic document and the founders who produced it.

Constitution Week begins with Constitution Day on Sept. 17, the anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. The annual observance of Constitution Week was officially enacted on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the DAR.

John Hoyle Chapter has received proclamations for observing Constitution Week from both Hickory City Mayor Hank Guess as well as Catawba County Vice Commissioner Barbara Beatty.

Many city and county library facilities will have Constitution Week displays created by the DAR chapter members, who will also distribute materials to the schools to assist fifth-grade social studies teachers. In addition, the John Hoyle Chapter will provide local radio station WHKY with some Constitution “minutes” to be shared with the public. In addition, the chapter also posts daily information on Facebook.