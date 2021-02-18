Local COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by winter storms

Some COVID-19 vaccine shipments have been delayed by winter storms, holding up vaccine appointments in the region.
North Carolina has received about half of its Pfizer vaccine shipments and none of the Moderna vaccine expected this week, as winter storms ravage the country, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a Thursday press conference.
The weather is expected to delay shipments two or more days, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Sec. Kody Kinsley said during the press conference.
Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties all saw delayed shipments this week.
While Catawba County Public Health saw delays of its expected COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week, the delays did not impact any scheduled appointments this week, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
The department is still monitoring how the weather will impact future shipments but the department has enough supply to fulfill appointments already made through next week, Killian said.
Alexander County was forced to reschedule first-dose vaccine appointments that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The health department had not received its scheduled first-dose shipment as of Thursday.
This week’s appointments were rescheduled for next week, according to a press release from the county.
Burke and Caldwell counties did not receive their shipments due to the winter storms.
Caldwell County did not have to reschedule any appointments, Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.
Burke County is putting those appointments on hold until a firm day is scheduled for the shipment to arrive.
The delay is not expected to disrupt teacher and school staff vaccinations, which are scheduled to begin Feb. 24, Cooper said.
Case count
Catawba County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, putting the county total at 16,710, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There are 53 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 272 have died.
North Carolina saw 3,916 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday putting the state total at 833,423.
There are 1,892 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,766 people have died.
North Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers are improving, which will factor into the next executive order, Cooper said. The current restrictions expire at the end of the month. Cooper said he plans to announce more about the new executive order next week.