Local COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by winter storms

Some COVID-19 vaccine shipments have been delayed by winter storms, holding up vaccine appointments in the region.

North Carolina has received about half of its Pfizer vaccine shipments and none of the Moderna vaccine expected this week, as winter storms ravage the country, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a Thursday press conference.

The weather is expected to delay shipments two or more days, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Sec. Kody Kinsley said during the press conference.

Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties all saw delayed shipments this week.

While Catawba County Public Health saw delays of its expected COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week, the delays did not impact any scheduled appointments this week, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

The department is still monitoring how the weather will impact future shipments but the department has enough supply to fulfill appointments already made through next week, Killian said.

Alexander County was forced to reschedule first-dose vaccine appointments that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The health department had not received its scheduled first-dose shipment as of Thursday.