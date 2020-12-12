Local convenience store managers raise $27,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Costner and her store earned the most for St. Jude this year with a total of $5,548. She has managed the store for over seven years.

She added that managers take the opportunity for friendly competition and see who can raise the most money.

“I always compete with Vincenza,” Costner said. Vincenza Reina is the manager of Store No. 10 in Claremont. “It’s not for any present, any goal, it’s just friendly competition, bragging rights.”

Costner said she had one family donate $600 to the cause.

“I have to say, my customers are awesome,” Costner said. “Without them leaving their change, the checks that they wrote, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Zach Bumgarner said this fundraiser is especially important to him and those employed at Cubbard Express because fellow coworker Tracy Rairigh’s nephew passed away from childhood cancer four years ago, Nov. 1, 2016.

“It’s a big thing for us, and St. Jude does a really good job on the national level, so it was a good fit for our company to partner with this program,” he said.

Rairigh is the retail operations manager for Cubbard Express’s 11 stores in Catawba County and surrounding counties.