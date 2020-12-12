Local convenience store managers raise $27,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Each October managers of local Cubbard Express convenience stores and Bumgarner Oil help to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year they broke their record earning $13,528 in donations from the community.
The donation was matched by General Manager Zach Bumgarner and Bumgarner Oil for a total of $27,012.30 that will go to St. Jude.
United Beverages of North Carolina in Hickory also partnered to help organize the fundraiser, Bob Squiric, sales manager for United Beverages, said.
Squiric said St. Jude began partnering with United Beverages to hold the annual fundraiser 25 years ago. “It started out as a Halloween promotion. They sell (paper) pumpkins to their customers and they use those to help decorate.”
Stefanie Costner, manager of Store No. 8 on NC-127 South in Hickory, said when customers donated to St. Jude they could write their names on the paper pumpkin to be recognized, but she said no one would do it.
Bumgarner said many of those who donated were regular customers at Cubbard Express.
“We have a lot of customers that shop with us every day, sometimes a couple times a day, and (the managers) do a great job at maintaining those relationships, so they are friends more than just customers,” Bumgarner said.
Costner and her store earned the most for St. Jude this year with a total of $5,548. She has managed the store for over seven years.
She added that managers take the opportunity for friendly competition and see who can raise the most money.
“I always compete with Vincenza,” Costner said. Vincenza Reina is the manager of Store No. 10 in Claremont. “It’s not for any present, any goal, it’s just friendly competition, bragging rights.”
Costner said she had one family donate $600 to the cause.
“I have to say, my customers are awesome,” Costner said. “Without them leaving their change, the checks that they wrote, I wasn’t expecting it.”
Zach Bumgarner said this fundraiser is especially important to him and those employed at Cubbard Express because fellow coworker Tracy Rairigh’s nephew passed away from childhood cancer four years ago, Nov. 1, 2016.
“It’s a big thing for us, and St. Jude does a really good job on the national level, so it was a good fit for our company to partner with this program,” he said.
Rairigh is the retail operations manager for Cubbard Express’s 11 stores in Catawba County and surrounding counties.
Her nephew, Jake Leatherman, was 5 years old when he died. “He was full of life, always happy and loved sharks and Legos,” she said. She said no matter what, Jake would always smile.”
Costner said she thinks about Jake and is motivated by his story to do what she can to help other kids.
“He was always all smiles,” Costner said. “It didn’t matter what situation he was in. It was always smiles.”
Rairigh said she did what she could to help the managers raise money, “but I can’t take credit for this. It’s all them.”
“We are so thankful for supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that go above and beyond for our mission,” a statement from St. Jude read. “Cubbard Express and Bumgarner Oil have done a great job of raising money for the kids of St. Jude through our St. Jude Halloween program. Their generosity means that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should have to worry about is helping their child live.”
