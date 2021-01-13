Local clergy to present 'Spirit of King' service

HICKORY — The annual Spirit of King Community Service will stream this Sunday, Jan. 17, from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory. Led by local clergy, the service celebrates the life and legacy of the Rev.Martin Luther King Jr.. It is a collaborative effort between the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Area Ministers.

The noted guest speaker is the Rev. Julius Renwick, pastor of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

As in years past, music will continue to play an essential role, including a virtual anthem of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," prepared and edited by Hickory Choral Society Director Ryan Lohrs, and featuring accompanist and Morning Star First Baptist Church music minister Geneva Byrd, Morning Star First Baptist Church choir, Hickory Choral Society, and various singers from surrounding faith communities.

After the service, three Spirit of King Awards will be given to the volunteer, organization, and individual from the Hickory area who embodies the spirit of King's legacy of including people of all races and cultures, making our community a better place to live for all people.

The service has been prerecorded and can be viewed by visiting www.htlchickory.org/streamingworship on Sunday at 3 p.m.