Local churches begin moving inside to worship

Next, the congregation was given the option of attending one of three Sunday morning services held inside the sanctuary. “We had three services, we sat people in every other pew, and we had a cleaning service come in before and after all services,” he said.

“And we haven’t had any outbreaks,” Correll added. “I think we’ve had three people total who have had the virus since March.”

About two week ago, the church whittled the three Sunday morning services down to two. “Nothing else has changed; we still clean — every service, every surface — and we also still stream our services online,” Correll said. Services are also broadcast on an FM station for folks who want to come to church but stay in their cars.

The church has also opted for no choir, no offering plate, and no handshake greetings. “We don’t pass the offering plate around anymore, and we don’t do the normal handshakes and greetings — it’s just the new normal,” Correll admitted.

Helton’s church is operating similarly. Both pastors and their congregations are willing to sacrifice these small habits.