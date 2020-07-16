Local business owners host cookout for the Catawba County Sheriff's Office

On a hot Wednesday afternoon, deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed burgers and hot dogs at a cookout hosted by business owners in the community.
Fat Franks and Dig N Dogs brought the food and Chick-fil-A of South Hickory brought the drinks.
Sig Holcomb, a local State Farm agent, organized the event.
“We want to share a simple kindness as a little pick-me-up for these dedicated heroes,” Holcomb said in a press release. “This is a small way for us to serve and recognize those who dedicate themselves to serving and protecting our community every day.”
Holcomb said the cost of the food was covered by his office.
Some chose to eat at the tables set outside, but most opted to take the food indoors to take advantage of the air conditioning.
“It’s a good, hot day,” Capt. Thad Scronce with the sheriff’s office said.
Scronce assisted in planning the event. “Well I tried,” he laughed.
Scronce said he appreciates the support from the community they see regularly. “It’s great, because you see all the bad stuff on the news, but the community here … for them to step up and come out and do the things they have done for us, it’s amazing.”
Sheriff Don Brown said he saw the event as another opportunity for him and his office to be part of the community.
“It’s not so much about the food, but the support,” Brown said. “We do appreciate the food, of course.
Brown added that one of his goals is to have a good relationship and transparency with the community and other police departments. “When you have public trust and public support, it makes our job a lot easier,” he said.
“We value everyone in our community, especially during these times that are so difficult,” Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said. “It’s meaningful to us that locally we can interact with people who support law enforcement.”
“We want people to understand that law enforcement is more than just what they see,” he added. “Aside from criminal investigation or enforcement, we are really here as community servants.”
