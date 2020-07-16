Local business owners host cookout for the Catawba County Sheriff's Office

On a hot Wednesday afternoon, deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed burgers and hot dogs at a cookout hosted by business owners in the community.

Fat Franks and Dig N Dogs brought the food and Chick-fil-A of South Hickory brought the drinks.

Sig Holcomb, a local State Farm agent, organized the event.

“We want to share a simple kindness as a little pick-me-up for these dedicated heroes,” Holcomb said in a press release. “This is a small way for us to serve and recognize those who dedicate themselves to serving and protecting our community every day.”

Holcomb said the cost of the food was covered by his office.

Some chose to eat at the tables set outside, but most opted to take the food indoors to take advantage of the air conditioning.

“It’s a good, hot day,” Capt. Thad Scronce with the sheriff’s office said.

Scronce assisted in planning the event. “Well I tried,” he laughed.