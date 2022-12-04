Local business owner and professor publishes new book

CONOVER — Richard E. Carmichael, Ph.D. has released a new book, “Common Sense Economics 2023 Edition.”

The book is available in paperback format from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and many leading bookstores. The book is also available in electronic format using Amazon Kindle’s textbook creator. This program creates exact duplicate of the paperback edition.

This book explains most of the commonly used economic principles and presents many facts, current and past, so that the reader can make up their own mind.

Carmichael said the book explains economic theory past and present in numbers, no graphs that confuse more than they help. For example, the question of who is responsible for the current inflation is analyzed with actual government numbers showing the reduction of supply of barrels of oil and the corresponding spot prices. Also detailed are the government deficits for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

Carmichael is the owner of R. Carmichael Company, a management consulting and publishing firm located in Conover. He previously was an adjunct professor of business administration at Gardner-Webb University. In addition, He served as the Alex Lee Professor of Business at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He also served as a Visiting Professor of Finance at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and a faculty associate with the Johns Hopkins University Division of Business in Baltimore, Maryland.

In addition, he has held executive positions with Bank America Corp., First Interstate Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Corp. He has more than 10 years of experience with the U.S. Government as Budget Manager for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland and as Branch Chief for Credit Programs for the U.S. Small Business Administration in Washington, DC. He holds a BS in Economics, an MBA in Financial Management and a Ph.D. in Business Administration.