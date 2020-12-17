Local business delivers gifts to seniors

“The love demonstrated by everyone who gives is nothing short of amazing and exemplifies the true meaning of Christmas,” John Coffey said.

If items on the wish list are not donated, Joan Coffey makes one last shopping trip to purchase the remaining gifts. “She adds new meaning to ‘making a list and checking it twice,'” John Coffey said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, John Coffey said this year the gifts are delivered to the front doors of the assisted living facilities and employees are greeted from a distance.

“Many seniors have no family or friends and without the people in our community participating in the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program these seniors will go through the Christmas season alone,” Joan Coffey said. “The program does not benefit the employees or clients of Home Instead. This is simply a way that Home Instead can give back to the seniors of our community and is one way we at Home Instead can demonstrate our mission of enhancing the lives of aging adults and their families.”

The gifts will be given to the seniors during each of the community’s Christmas events.

“To us, these acts of service are very personal,” Joan Coffey said. “We care and love people deeply, and this is a way we can partner with local businesses and their patrons to make a difference in the lives of more than a hundred seniors during this very special time of year.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kristen Hart Follow Kristen Hart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today