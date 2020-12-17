Local business delivers gifts to seniors

Home Instead Senior Care employees packed their cars with 800 gifts Thursday morning and delivered presents to a number of local assisted living communities.
Home Instead is one of more than 1,000 franchises that participate in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, according to John Coffey, franchise owner for the Home Instead in Hickory. John and his wife, Joan, purchased the company in 2019.
“Home Instead works with local assisted living and nursing communities in Catawba, Caldwell and Burke counties to identify seniors who may benefit from some Christmas cheer,” John Coffey said.
To gather the gifts, the assisted living and nursing communities help seniors develop wish lists for Santa. The lists are tied to an anonymous tag that is placed on trees at Burke Outlets in Newton, Emerson’s Coffee in the Valley Hills Mall and Burke Senior Center in Morganton. Patrons at local businesses select an anonymous tag and purchase gifts on the senior’s wish list before returning them to the tree. The gifts are picked up by Home Instead employees for final processing, according to John Coffey.
Some of the most popular gifts include blankets, socks and other necessities. John Coffey said each senior receives six to eight gifts.
Some in the community also create handmade items for seniors.
“The love demonstrated by everyone who gives is nothing short of amazing and exemplifies the true meaning of Christmas,” John Coffey said.
If items on the wish list are not donated, Joan Coffey makes one last shopping trip to purchase the remaining gifts. “She adds new meaning to ‘making a list and checking it twice,'” John Coffey said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, John Coffey said this year the gifts are delivered to the front doors of the assisted living facilities and employees are greeted from a distance.
“Many seniors have no family or friends and without the people in our community participating in the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program these seniors will go through the Christmas season alone,” Joan Coffey said. “The program does not benefit the employees or clients of Home Instead. This is simply a way that Home Instead can give back to the seniors of our community and is one way we at Home Instead can demonstrate our mission of enhancing the lives of aging adults and their families.”
The gifts will be given to the seniors during each of the community’s Christmas events.
“To us, these acts of service are very personal,” Joan Coffey said. “We care and love people deeply, and this is a way we can partner with local businesses and their patrons to make a difference in the lives of more than a hundred seniors during this very special time of year.”
