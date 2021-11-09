 Skip to main content
Local author to hold signing for her new book
Local author to hold signing for her new book

NEWTON — Becky McRee of Newton will hold a book-signing of her latest book, “As the Story Goes” (A small town journalist shares her love of storytelling) on Friday, Nov. 12, on the square in downtown Newton.

McRee will be at H&W Drug on the square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. “As the Story Goes” contains 50 stories/columns from her 25 years as a news reporter, McRee said.

“This book has stories that tell about Newton in older days; soldiers’ reunions; our old CCC Camp and drive-in theaters. There are stories of gardens, birds, national parks, our Blue Ridge Mountains, wildflowers, covered bridges, Christmas traditions and much more. One of the highlights of this book is that it is enhanced with 40-plus beautiful color photos.”

McRee said she hopes to see many friends at the H&W and to meet lots of new ones.

