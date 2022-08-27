Local author to discuss new book at library

HICKORY — Meet local author and columnist Tammy Wilson on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. as she discusses her new book, "Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World, Collected Columns," at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Wilson lives near Newton and has partnered with Redhawk Publishing to compile a collection of her local newspaper columns. A portion of the proceeds from book sales will go to benefit The Corner Table soup kitchen in Newton. Copies of her book will be available for sale at the event.

"Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World, Collected Columns" offers 135 short slice-of-life essays that have appeared in newspapers since 2015. The book was published recently by Redhawk Publications, an initiative of Catawba Valley Community College, that publishes and distributes textbooks as well as artistic and academic contributions from CVCC and the community at large.

Wilson’s columns deal primarily with Catawba County, but readers across the area and beyond have anticipated her writing every other Tuesday in The Hickory Daily Record, Observer-News-Enterprise and Lincoln Herald as well as her blog on www.tamrawilson.com.

No registration is required for the program.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.