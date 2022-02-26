Local artists create murals in downtown Hickory

Dennis has been involved in the business of art and graphic design since 1958, when he began doing commercial charcoal portraits at age 14. After observing art classes at the Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore Maryland, he began to work in oils, and sold his first paintings in the 1960s. After a military tour as a Russian linguist from 1966 to 1970, he continued his work with graphic arts, and in 1971 participated in a joint project through the Smithsonian Institution, doing botanical illustrations for the U.S. Navy.