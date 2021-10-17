Local artist has taught at Dollywood

Irene did a variety of things while at her post in the Dollywood park. She said people brought handsaws to her and commissioned her to paint things on them, such as their homeplaces. She went by photos the people had carried with them. Others wanted waterfalls; some wanted barns. Irene used a special type of acrylic on the metal blades.

She said people strolling through the park would see her painting and ask if they could leave their children with her for lessons. She taught several young people — a variety of ages — at a time. All were well behaved “because I kept them busy,” explained Irene.

The kids asked for help painting waterfalls like the one they’d seen her painting, or they requested assistance painting birds or squirrels and other animals. Each group remained with Irene for about 30 minutes, after which she framed the paintings and sent the children on their way with their parents.

Irene worked 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days per week. She wasn’t paid a salary, but she did earn money selling her own work.

She said she loved the experience, including meeting people from across the country and around the world. When Irene had trouble communicating with foreign children who spoke no English, she got her messages across through drawings.