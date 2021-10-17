Local artist has taught at Dollywood

A few weeks ago, I walked into Neighbors Network in Conover, heading for a yoga class, when I stopped by the front desk to watch program director Irene Grasty put the finishing touches on a fall painting.
It had the most glorious colors. I assumed she’d been working on it for days — maybe weeks. She’d started it the night before. I have no drawing or painting talent. I’m in awe of anyone who does. She said she wanted to finish the autumn scene in time for a painting class she leads at Neighbors Network, an organization for people 50 and older. Irene usually shares a work with the class and then helps the participants paint ones like it.
Until that morning, I had no idea the lovely, soft-spoken Irene was an artist or that she taught art. She quietly said yes, she did teach it and that she’d even done so at Dollywood some years ago. Naturally, I wanted to hear more about that, so we agreed on a day and time that I’d linger after yoga and interview her.
Irene, who was born near Maggie Valley, began by telling me about something that happened early in her life. “I remember when I was in fourth grade, there was a national art contest, and I entered it,” said Irene. “I did a Little Boy Blue by the haystack painting, and I won first prize: $2.”
She didn’t recall any teachers helping her, but she did give credit to her father, James Kirkendoll, for encouraging her. “He liked to dabble in painting,” she said.
Irene added that her brother Kevin Kirkendoll’s hobby is jewelry art. “He ships [the jewelry he crafts] all over the world,” said Irene.
In the 1970s, Irene and her husband, the Rev. J.D. Grasty (now retired) lived in Caldwell County. Irene was a teaching assistant in first one, then another, of the county’s elementary schools, putting her creative side to work on bulletin boards and crafting games. During this period, Irene led an evening tole-painting class sponsored by Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. It took place at Dudley Shoals Elementary.
All the while — from childhood on — Irene grew increasingly passionate about learning more and more about art. She pored over books by celebrated artists. Finally, in the 1980s, she studied under Lucille Earp, an art instructor at Catawba Valley Community College at that time. Later Irene painted with artist Michael Cheek at A.C. Moore (now closed).
In 1983, Irene and J.D. moved to Newton.
Several years later, Irene taught oil painting at Tri-City Christian School in Conover. Then she started teaching classes in her home.
It wasn’t until 2006 that the public had the opportunity to see Irene’s work. That’s when she participated in a Downtown Hickory Art Crawl. Rose Mary Cheek Photography hosted her.
Then came the highlight of her painting career, “one of my fondest memories,” said Irene: teaching at Dollywood. One month in 2007 and then another month in 2008. Both times were during the park’s Harvest Festival. “I submitted some paintings and then was invited to come and teach,” Irene explained.
Irene did a variety of things while at her post in the Dollywood park. She said people brought handsaws to her and commissioned her to paint things on them, such as their homeplaces. She went by photos the people had carried with them. Others wanted waterfalls; some wanted barns. Irene used a special type of acrylic on the metal blades.
She said people strolling through the park would see her painting and ask if they could leave their children with her for lessons. She taught several young people — a variety of ages — at a time. All were well behaved “because I kept them busy,” explained Irene.
The kids asked for help painting waterfalls like the one they’d seen her painting, or they requested assistance painting birds or squirrels and other animals. Each group remained with Irene for about 30 minutes, after which she framed the paintings and sent the children on their way with their parents.
Irene worked 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days per week. She wasn’t paid a salary, but she did earn money selling her own work.
She said she loved the experience, including meeting people from across the country and around the world. When Irene had trouble communicating with foreign children who spoke no English, she got her messages across through drawings.
Though there were other crafters in the park during the months Irene was there, she was the only painter.
Afterward, Irene instructed evening classes at her husband’s church, Starmount Baptist in Newton, and she taught homeschooled children at her house. She continues private lessons today in her home and at the homes of her students.
Irene said she had a 90-year-old art student who assembled classes of friends and family in her home for Irene to teach. One of the 90-year-old’s neighbors painted for the first time at age 86. Irene said the 90-year-old is now 91 and hopes to host another group for Irene to instruct.
Irene’s been at Neighbors Network three years. People who take her class at the organization’s building on Thornburg Drive as well as those who learn from her in private settings are blessed to be in the presence of someone much like the late Bob Ross, who hosted “The Joy of Painting” on PBS from 1983 to 1994. His soothing voice, his oft-declared appreciation for the beauty around us, and his fun descriptions, such as “happy little trees,” enticed even the painting inept to try putting brush to canvas. That’s Irene. Very patient. Very helpful. And, very talented.
Just imagine. After those two month-long appearances at Dollywood, I bet there are Irene Grasty paintings all over the country — maybe around the world. How cool is that!
