Local Alzheimer's walk raises more than $37K

HICKORY — More than 300 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Unifour in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory on Oct. 29. Participants raised over $37,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“Congratulations and a big thanks to our dedicated Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Unifour region for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter.

Sigma Kappa Theta Alpha was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $2,900. The other top fundraising teams include Lincoln County Senior Services ($2,506) and John’s Irish Fighters ($2,035).

On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Ann Wyatt Little, co-host of Queen City News Now, emceed the opening ceremony. Little lends her support in memory of her grandmother, whom she lost to younger-onset Alzheimer’s.

Added Lambert, “We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care, and we are committed to fight to end this disease.”

The association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $50,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/Unifour.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Learn more at alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 helpline, support groups, educational programs and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900.