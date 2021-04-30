'Living with Grief Since COVID-19' to be topic

LENOIR — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care will offer Hospice Foundation of America’s virtual program, "Living with Grief Since COVID-19," on demand through March 1, 2022. Registered participants will receive a program link, downloadable handouts, and a payment code for two CE credits, if desired.

The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented level of loss since March 2020. Non-death losses as well as deaths both due to and unrelated to COVID-19 have shattered the view that the world is reasonably safe and predictable, and have created a sense of collective trauma and grief.

Through an expert panel discussion, "Living with Grief Since COVID-19" will help individuals and professionals effectively respond to pandemic-related grief and grief support needs in their communities. This program will be practical for individuals and all levels of professionals. The information provided will be useful to health care clinicians, social service clinicians and others working in hospice, palliative care, counseling, hospital, nursing home, funeral home, or faith community environments.

Registration is required by June 4. To learn more about this program or to register, contact Lisa Caviness at 828-754-0101 or prc@caldwellhospice.org.