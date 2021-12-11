Living with dementia to be focus of program

HICKORY — Everyone is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about neurocognitive disorders.

VayaHealth will present two training sessions. The first session is called Neurocognitive Disorder: Living with Dementia and will begin at 10 a.m. The second session will begin at 11 a.m. and will cover diagnosed types of neurocognitive disorders

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

This program is free, but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.