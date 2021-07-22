Live music, pickleball and more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tournament is open for mixed doubles (ages 40 and up) and will follow the Swiss format, meaning teams are matched against one another by wins and losses until an overall winner is determined.

Registration for the tournament is available online at www.hickory.activityreg.com. The cost to participate is $10 per team. Over $400 in prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by Foot Solutions of Hickory and OS1st.

For information about the pickleball tournament, contact Lance Riddle at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.

Hickory Community Theatre plans opening show

In "Something Rotten," the opening show of Hickory Community Theatre’s 73rd season, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in a hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway.

These brothers are played by Scott Hudson and Branden Nuhfer.

Hudson, who plays Nick Bottom, is an attorney for the Lincoln County Department of Social Services. Originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, he relocated to North Carolina to attend law school and moved to the Hickory area two years ago.