Live music, pickleball and more

Valdese summer concerts continue
The town of Valdese welcomes Rated PG to the Family Friday Night stage on the field behind the Old Rock School from 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 23.
After they originated as part of the contemporary Christian ministry at First United Methodist Church of Morganton, Rated PG has continued to play music for 15 years.
Rated PG plays in churches and at music venues in the Morganton, Lake James and Asheville communities. The band is known for its unique compilations of rock, classic rock and R&B from the 1960s to the new millennium. Members are Thomas Best (rhythm guitar and vocals), Russ Sprehe (lead guitar and vocals), Tom Andrews (drums), Chris Brittain (lead vocals and bass) and Dixon Byrd (rhythm guitar and vocals).
Concessions will be for sale during the concert, sponsored this week by Draughn High School Athletic Boosters.
For information about events in Valdese and the full concert series schedule, go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Pickleball tournament set for August
The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department plans to host a pickleball tournament starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 at Highland Recreation Center.
The tournament is open for mixed doubles (ages 40 and up) and will follow the Swiss format, meaning teams are matched against one another by wins and losses until an overall winner is determined.
Registration for the tournament is available online at www.hickory.activityreg.com. The cost to participate is $10 per team. Over $400 in prizes will be awarded. The event is sponsored by Foot Solutions of Hickory and OS1st.
For information about the pickleball tournament, contact Lance Riddle at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.
Hickory Community Theatre plans opening show
In "Something Rotten," the opening show of Hickory Community Theatre’s 73rd season, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in a hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway.
These brothers are played by Scott Hudson and Branden Nuhfer.
Hudson, who plays Nick Bottom, is an attorney for the Lincoln County Department of Social Services. Originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, he relocated to North Carolina to attend law school and moved to the Hickory area two years ago.
Nuhfer, who plays Nigel, is making his second outing on the HCT stage. His first role was in "Hair" in 2019, and he received a Kay Award for Outstanding Character Actor for his performance as Margaret Mead. He has also been in several productions at The Green Room Community Theatre. Nuhfer is a student at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.
Performances of "Something Rotten" are: Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 27, 28, Sept. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the opening night performance on Aug. 27 are $12 for adults and $10 for youth ages 18 and younger. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. For tickets, visit www.hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.