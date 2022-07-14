Live music fills weekend from Hickory to Valdese

Concert at the hum this Saturday

The Extraordinaires are set to perform at the hum in Hickory on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The hum is at 227 Second Ave. SW, a short walking distance from Union Square in downtown Hickory. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the gate before the concert. Kids under 12 get in free.

Urban Flavor Food Truck will be at the hum during the concert. To buy tickets online, visit thehum.live. Tickets are $10 online.

Free rock concert at Drendel Auditorium

The 13th Annual Hickory Music Factory Rock Camp will feature nearly 30 teens split into five bands during a concert on Friday at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will be held in Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block.

The students have rehearsed every day, starting on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the concert. The concert will mark the end of this year’s rock camp.

Billy Jonas Band to perform in Union Square

Get ready for a special Summer Learning event brought to you by the Hickory Public Library as the Billy Jonas Band comes to downtown on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Union Square’s CommScope Stage under The Sails.

The Billy Jonas Band will entertain people of all ages, bringing fun for the whole family. Using traditional and homemade “industrial re-percussion” instruments, guitar, vocals and bass, this show is sure to delight. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

Family Fun Night in Valdese

Country music band Michael Cosner & The Fugitives are the next act on the list for the Family Friday Nights summer concert series in Valdese. The band will perform on Friday at 7 p.m.

The show will be behind the Old Rock School at Temple Field. Families are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

Concessions and a raffle will be provided at the concert, courtesy of the Moose Lodge. Enjoy fresh popcorn, hot nachos, snow cones, candy, ice cream, cold drinks and chips.