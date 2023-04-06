Indie rock band in Hickory

The Hickory-based indie rock musician Nulsun will perform at 13Twenty Hickory Pub on Friday. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m.

13Twenty Hickory Pub is a family-owned and operated, neighborhood pub with a rustic modern vibe, according to the establishment’s Facebook page.

The pub is at 1320 16TH ST. NE, in Hickory.

Live music and wine

Singer-songwriter Trey Mulvey will perform at the Hickory Wine Shoppe on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

The Hickory Wine Shoppe is at 238 Union Square NW, in Hickory.

Acoustic band near Lenoir

Bob Sinclair and The Big Deals will perform at the Happy Valley Filling Station near Lenoir. The concert will be Friday at 7 p.m. The band describes their music as “original front porch swing music.”

The front man of the band is Bob Sinclair. Molly Barrett sings and plays the fiddle. Tim Gallagher plays mandolin and fiddle. Aaron Ramsey plays upright bass, mandolin and guitar.

Happy Valley Filling Station is at 1275 N.C. Highway 268, north of Lenoir.

Ceramics studio open house

The city of Hickory moved its ceramics studio to a new location in the Winkler Museum building at Winkler Park.

Community members are invited to tour the new space during an open house on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees can register for door prizes at the event.

The studio offers two-hour sessions on Mondays and Tuesdays at 3:30 and 6 p.m., and on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required. To reserve a ceramics studio session, visit hickory.activityreg.com and select your desired time slot.

Winkler Park is at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW in Hickory.