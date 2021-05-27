Live music events planned across Catawba Valley

Hickory Jazz Orchestra to perform Sunday

The 13th annual Swingin’ Under the Stars performance will be held in downtown Hickory under the sails Sunday, May 30, from 6:30-10 p.m.

This free, outdoor event features the Hickory Jazz Orchestra under the leadership of founder Rick Cline. The group will perform classic 1940s-era big band arrangements from the great American songbook.

Swingin’ Under the Stars is presented by the city of Hickory and hosted by the Hickory Music Factory. This event was the 2009 winner of the Best Outdoor Event for N.C.

In addition to the swing music and dancing, the Hickory Music Factory will pay tribute throughout the evening to several members of the community, incorporating its yearly HMF tribute concert as part of this evening.

This year’s tributes include Bob Sinclair, Dave Walker, Bill Graham and Rick Cline. Hal Rowe, from Hickory’s own WHKY, will emcee the event. A commencement will take place at 6:15 p.m. followed by an opening prayer, military flag detail and a 21-gun salute military firing detail.