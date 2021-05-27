Live music events planned across Catawba Valley

Hickory Jazz Orchestra to perform Sunday
The 13th annual Swingin’ Under the Stars performance will be held in downtown Hickory under the sails Sunday, May 30, from 6:30-10 p.m.
This free, outdoor event features the Hickory Jazz Orchestra under the leadership of founder Rick Cline. The group will perform classic 1940s-era big band arrangements from the great American songbook.
Swingin’ Under the Stars is presented by the city of Hickory and hosted by the Hickory Music Factory. This event was the 2009 winner of the Best Outdoor Event for N.C.
In addition to the swing music and dancing, the Hickory Music Factory will pay tribute throughout the evening to several members of the community, incorporating its yearly HMF tribute concert as part of this evening.
This year’s tributes include Bob Sinclair, Dave Walker, Bill Graham and Rick Cline. Hal Rowe, from Hickory’s own WHKY, will emcee the event. A commencement will take place at 6:15 p.m. followed by an opening prayer, military flag detail and a 21-gun salute military firing detail.
There will be a vendor selling kettle corn and drinks, so put on your dancing shoes or bring a chair and relax and enjoy the show. This event is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County, the city of Hickory and various Hickory Music Factory donors. Masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
For information about the Swinging’ Under the Stars event or how you can support the Hickory Music Factory, call 828-308-5659, email contact@hickorymusicfactory.com or visit hickorymusicfactory.com.
Earl Scruggs Center to continue its summer concerts
Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby with the announcement of the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series.
This series features an outstanding slate of nationally and regionally known artists who have headlined festivals and appeared in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the White House and a variety of television programs. In addition, the lineup includes critically acclaimed artists, International Bluegrass Music Association award winners and a Grammy Award winner.
The Summer Concert Series continues through Aug. 7, with performances by Dom Flemons, the Tray Wellington Band, Rissi Palmer, Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker and Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill.
The second concert in this series will feature Flemons, and will take place Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event.
Grammy Award winner, two-time Emmy nominee and 2020 U.S. Artists Fellow, Flemons is originally from Phoenix, Ariz., and lives in the Chicago area with his family.
Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian and record collector. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones.
Flemons was selected for the prestigious 2020 United States Artists Fellowship Award for the traditional arts category, which was generously supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
All shows will take place in the great hall at the Earl Scruggs Center.
The Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of the presenting sponsor, the Don and Carla Beam Family Foundation.
To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series, visit www.earlscruggs.org/events or call 704-487-6233.
Symphony plans event in downtown Hickory
After a season unlike any other, the Western Piedmont Symphony has returned to live performances and will hold its second Side/Show event in multiple downtown Hickory locations.
Side/Show, planned for Thursday, June 3, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., is a unique performance format that features live performers in nontraditional settings. Each venue has a different set of musicians, featuring a wide variety of musical styles. This event features many WPS and local musicians.
The venues for this event include: Union Square Shelter Space, Olde Hickory Station, Trade Alley Arts, Hickory Wine Shoppe, Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, Warehouse Cuban Cantina, Duke’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Crescent Moon Café and Trade Alley Walkway.
For a full lineup of musicians, visit wpsymphony.org/side-show. This event is free to the public courtesy of the city of Hickory.
For information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.