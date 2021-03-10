Litter pickups planned in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE — Many people have noticed the increasing volume of litter along the roads in Alexander County, but efforts are underway to help restore the beauty of the county.

According to Billy Carpenter with NCDOT Division 12, budgetary issues have hindered the department’s ability to properly address the litter issue for approximately one year, but plans are in the works to pick up litter on an ongoing basis moving forward.

Carpenter said that Division 12 has plans to provide contract labor to pick up litter on the primary roads within the next week or two. Roads that will be cleaned up include highways 16, 64, 90, and 127. Some secondary roads that connect to these main highways may be cleaned up as well. NCDOT plans to do litter pickup on the primary roads every three months.

NCDOT’s Spring Litter Sweep is coming up this April. Carpenter said that NCDOT employees will do a two-week litter pickup across the state, including Alexander County, with a focus on secondary roads. Volunteer opportunities are also available for those interested in cleaning the roadsides in Alexander County through the Litter Sweep event or the Adopt-A-Highway program.

Learn more about Litter Sweep at www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.

Learn more about the Adopt-A-Highway program at www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/adoptahighway/Pages/get-involved.aspx.