HICKORY — On Friday, May 12, the Long View Lions Club will be holding their second annual Blooms & Brooms sale at the Northgate Plaza, 2475 North Center St. in Viewmont from 1-7 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. As a reminder, Mother's Day is May 14.

Lions will be selling beautiful hanging baskets and planters grown right here in Catawba County. All proceeds and donations received from the sale of plants and brooms will be used locally, serving families, homeless, the visually impaired and performing free vision screenings.

The Long View Lions is a nonprofit organization and will be taking payment by check, credit card or cash.

For more information visit www.longviewlions.org or Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089559102665.