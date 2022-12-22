Lions of Bethlehem share holiday cheer and service

BETHLEHEM — The Lions Club of Bethlehem members Sherry and John Lackey were out recently sharing the Bethlehem Lions good fortune in fundraising this year with other groups to partner in service to those in need of some help this holiday season.

They visited and presented checks to the Taylorsville Rotary Club for their Backpack program. The Bethlehem Lions often show up to help the Rotarians fill the backpacks for this program that helps needy children have nutritional food on weekends and holidays.

Checks were also presented to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department for their “Santa Cops” program which helps children receive gifts at Christmas; the Christian Crisis Center which helps families with hardships; The Taylorsville Lions’ Angel Tree; the Reformation Lutheran Church Angel Tree for the New Outlook Assisted Living; and Bethlehem Elementary School for their student Benevolence Fund program.

The Bethlehem Lions also partnered again this year with The Salvation Army by ringing the bell for The Salvation Army at Lowes Foods in Bethlehem on three Saturdays. Earlier this year local Lions clubs also welcomed the Hickory Kiwanis Club’s support of their new Kids’ Sight Eye-Screening Van which helps detect vision problems in young children, refers to an optometrist or ophthalmologist for further help, and then get glasses made through the Lions’ Brighter Visions Program.

For more information on Lions programs, contact Danny Seaver at dwseaver@aol.com or call 828-322-5155. The Bethlehem Lions meet at Granny’s Kitchen in Viewmont on the first and third Thursdays every month. Food service begins at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins around 6:15 p.m.