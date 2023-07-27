HICKORY — The Lions of Bethlehem installed new officers to begin the 2023-24 Lions year at their first meeting of Lions International’s 106th year. The meeting took place at Granny’s Country Kitchen in Viewmont.

The Bethlehem Lions Club was chartered in 1964 and continues to grow, with some new members stepping up to take on leadership roles and all members contributing many hours of service throughout the service area and beyond.

Lion Danny Seaver began the meeting with the installation ceremony for the new officers according to the Lions International protocol. First up was the office of tail twister to which current Tail Twister Lion John Lackey was re-elected. The official duty for the Lions tail twister is to promote harmony, fellowship, fun and enthusiasm to draw members together at club meetings and to raise money through fun fines, half & half drawings, raffles and other means for the administration fund.

Next up, Lion Greg Conrad was installed once again as membership chair. He is charged with the development and implementation of the membership growth and retention plan to encourage and assist in recruiting and retaining high-quality members. A retired head-hunter, Conrad has been very successful in his role. Seaver then called upon Lion Chuck Bethany to be installed as the service chair, whose job is to develop and communicate the annual program of community and humanitarian service approved by the club’s board of directors.

The lion tamer is a new office for the Bethlehem Lions, but it has been around a long time in Lions International. That duty entails preparing for the meetings by setting up the room with the Lions banner, podium, bell and anything else that is needed to ensure a good meeting. The lion tamer also gathers and stores all the Lion paraphernalia until it is needed again. Lion Joe Cleaver was elected and installed to be the first lion tamer for the Bethlehem Lions in a long time, if ever. The next officers installed by Seaver were Lion Martha Conrad serving another term as treasurer and Lion Lisa Cleaver, a newer member as secretary.

Seaver installed the club’s immediate past president Lion Kathy Bethany as the new vice president. She has assumed more Lion duties at the NC Lions District I level so she could carry a lighter club level responsibility as vice president. Her duties as vice president are just as in any other, fill in as presiding officer whenever the president is unavailable. Lastly, Seaver called Lion Dr. Donald York up to be installed as the new president of the Bethlehem Lions and handed him the gavel as the new official chief executive.

For more information about Lionism and the Lions of Bethlehem, contact Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.