BETHLEHEM — Past International Lions trustee and current VIP Fishing Tournament chair, Lion Gwen White who is a member of First Flight Lions, was on hand at the Bethlehem Lions recently to induct 10 new members into the club.

Bethlehem Lions Shari Kidd, Greg Conrad and Martha Conrad were sponsors of the new members. Traveling with Lion Gwen were North Carolina Lions Inc. Executive Director Lion Carlton Metts and wife, and Lions District I Governor Lion Bill Mathers.

Lion Gwen shared a video and talked about the largest Lions’ project in the world for the blind and visually impaired, the NC Lions Annual VIP (Visually Impaired Persons) Fishing Tournament held at the Outer Banks.

More than 500 VIPs attended this year’s tournament along with more than 100 Lions and 70 Leos assisting. Leos are young Lions in upper middle school to high school service clubs. To learn more about NC Lions’ Camp Dogwood for VIPs and the VIP Fishing Tournament, visit https://nclionsinc.org. Also Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman in Sherrill’s Ford is open for retreats or reunions, etc. Camp Dogwood can be reached at 828-478-2135, found at 7050 Camp Dogwood Drive, Sherrills Ford, or check out their website: https://nclionscampdogwood.org.

Lion Gwen also brought a Lions’ International President’s Certificate of Appreciation awarded to Bethlehem Lion Joe Smith who has helped with the VIP Fishing Tournaments for many years.

New members inducted include Joe Cleaver, Lisa Cleaver, John Schrum, Carol Reising, Scott Ireland, Brenda Ireland, Christine Beckom, George Beckom, Natasha Herman, and Andrew Herman. The Bethlehem Lions have grown from around 12 members in 2012 to 33 as of this meeting. Many thanks to Greg Conrad’s efforts as membership chair.

The Lions of Bethlehem meet at Granny’s Country Kitchen in Viewmont on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the Lions of Bethlehem contact Danny Seaver at dwseaver@aol.com or 828-322-5155. Lions International can be found in over 200 countries with approximately 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs worldwide.