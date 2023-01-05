 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions conduct free children vision screenings

  • 0
lions

Shown are several Unifour Lions with the Mobile Children’s Screening Van.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The Unifour Lions are ready to serve the local community in 2023 with a Mobile Children’s Screening van.

With their state-of-the-art equipped unit, Lions are able to perform vision screenings onsite. The goal of the Unifour Lions is to screen children from age 9 months through 6 years during which childhood issues begin, but also the critical time in which treatment can reverse these issues.

Vision screening events are conducted free of charge to the parents and the facility where the screening is held. The staff of the Unifour Childrens Sight program are local volunteer Lions certified through the Lions International KidSight USA program. Lions International along with the local Unifour Lions Clubs are dedicated to serving the visually impaired community along with now conducting free children vision screenings.

If your church, civic organization, day care or school is interested in sponsoring a children’s vision screening contact the Lions by email through their email addresses listed on the website unifourlions.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by brother William in upcoming memoir

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert