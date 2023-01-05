Lions conduct free children vision screenings

HICKORY — The Unifour Lions are ready to serve the local community in 2023 with a Mobile Children’s Screening van.

With their state-of-the-art equipped unit, Lions are able to perform vision screenings onsite. The goal of the Unifour Lions is to screen children from age 9 months through 6 years during which childhood issues begin, but also the critical time in which treatment can reverse these issues.

Vision screening events are conducted free of charge to the parents and the facility where the screening is held. The staff of the Unifour Childrens Sight program are local volunteer Lions certified through the Lions International KidSight USA program. Lions International along with the local Unifour Lions Clubs are dedicated to serving the visually impaired community along with now conducting free children vision screenings.

If your church, civic organization, day care or school is interested in sponsoring a children’s vision screening contact the Lions by email through their email addresses listed on the website unifourlions.org.