Lions clubs partner with store for fundraiser

A new queen size Sleep2Win 3-Zone Smart bed and adjustable bed frame from Mattress Outlet Hickory will be given away on Dec. 9. This cushioned balanced mattress has a 5.5-inch dynamic air support system providing individualized support to shoulder, lumbar and hips. Each zone adjusts independently and allows you to custom fit the bed to your comfort preference. Its copper infused foam defends against germs and has a temperature controlled gel to keep you cool. The accompanying adjustable base has a head up/down function, 12-inch solid legs, a wired remote and foot retainer bar. It fits into most bed frames and has a 10 year limited warranty. The prize represents a $5,000 value.