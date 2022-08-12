 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lions club to sponsor cornhole toss tournament

HICKORY — The West Hickory VIP Lions Club will present a cornhole toss tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Highland Recreation Center, 1451 Eighth Street Drive, NE, Hickory. The winner will receive a prize.

The event is for all ages. The entry fee to play will be $5, cash or check. Checks should be made payable to West Hickory VIP Lions Club.

Send your entry fee with your name to Mary Carlyle, 924 12th Street, NE, Hickory, NC 28601, by Sept. 12. The club will also be selling hot dogs for $2, hamburgers for $3, drinks or water for $1 each, and combination plates for $8.

For more information, contact Mary Carlyle at 828-310-8976. 

