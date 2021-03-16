Lions Club fishing tournament rescheduled

HICKORY — People of all ages (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult) who enjoy bass fishing are invited to pre-register for the 11th annual Long View Lions Club Team Bass Fishing Tournament which has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 3, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wittenburg Access, 89 Wildlife Access Road, on Lake Hickory.

Entry fee is $90 per boat/team, cash or check only, with deadline of March 21 for pre-registering. The first 25 pre-registered boats/teams will receive a commemorative event T-shirt with the Long View Lions Club sponsors on the back. All tournament rules should be read carefully before signing the completed entry form when registering.

Prizes to be awarded include first place, $1,000; second place, $500; third place, $300. There will be a 100% pay back side pot and 100% pay back big fish pot. A $200 kicker for Foothills Marine boat purchase will go to the winner. In addition, there will be a drawing for several door prizes. This event is a sanctioned “Skeeter Real Money Tournament.’

In accordance with NC Wildlife Resource Commission COVID 19 guidelines face mask and social distancing must be followed at all times except when on the water.

Proceeds from the Long View Lions Team Bass Fishing Tournament will support Lions Club charities.