Lincolnton man wins $1 million in lottery drawing

A Lincolnton man won $1 million in a lottery drawing in January. He collected his prize Monday.

Daniel Jenkins, a 44-year-old construction worker, won the Millionaire Maker second-chance lottery drawing on Jan. 5, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

On Monday he claimed his prize at the lottery office in Raleigh, the release said. Jenkins has the choice between $50,000 annually for 20 years, or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and took home $426,060, the release said.

“I still don’t believe it’s really true,” Jenkins said in the release. “For me, this is life-changing.”

The second-chance drawing draws from tickets originally entered in the Millionaire Maker lottery that did not win.

Jenkins said he was shocked when he saw that he won the second drawing.

“It really is a blessing,” he said.

Jenkins said he would like to buy a new car and possibly buy a new house, the release said.