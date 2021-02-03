Lincoln County teen missing; public asked for help finding her

Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Constance Angelina Pierce, 14, of Owl's Den Road in Lincolnton was last seen on Jan. 29 when she arrived home from school and went to her room. Family members checked on her a short time later and she had left the residence, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, she is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She may be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Charlotte areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pierce is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.