Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies ask for public's help in locating missing man

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing western Lincoln County man.

At 4:31 p.m. Friday, July 16, deputies were dispatched to missing man call at a residence on Northbrook III School Road in Vale. Lillian Torres told deputies her cousin, Elijah Samuel Torres, 23, was missing and that she was unable to contact him. She also said his parents and brother, who had gone to visit in West Virginia, had not heard from him, a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

The missing man was last seen by relatives July 15, and he did not show up for work that day at Honey’s Supermarket on N.C. 10 in Catawba County. A deputy checked the area around N.C. 150 West, where Torres was reportedly seen July 17, but did not locate him. Relatives say Torres does not drive and has an addiction to drugs.

Torres is white, 6 feet tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.