Lincoln County man dies in mobile home fire
LINCOLN COUNTY

Lincoln County man dies in mobile home fire

A Lincoln County man died in a mobile home fire early Saturday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to a mobile home fire around 2 a.m. on Oakbrook Lane in Denver. Officials arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames, a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Carl Livingston Knight, 76, of Denver lived alone.

The man’s daughter, who lives next door and reported the fire, told officers that she didn’t believe he made it out of the home. When the fire was extinguished, Knight was found dead in the home just inside the front door, police investigators said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

