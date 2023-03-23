A 50-year-old inmate died at the Lincoln County Detention Center on Wednesday night.

Chad Christopher Caldwell was found unresponsive in his cell at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Jail staff members attempted to revive Caldwell but were unsuccessful, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Lincoln County EMS responded to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center. Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was unknown as of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Caldwell was in jail after he was charged with seven counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver Xanax, felony possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and possession of a stolen firearm, Larry Seagle with the sheriff’s office said via email.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the death. No foul play was involved, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy will be conducted at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the sheriff’s office said.