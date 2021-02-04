Limited vaccine could slow distribution

Some counties are getting a limited number of doses of COVID-19 for the coming three weeks, slowing the vaccination rate.

Alexander County received their first promised shipment of 300 Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Alexander County Health Department Director Leeanne Whisnant said. The state promised at least 300 doses for the county for three weeks, including this week.

The health department is able to administer the doses in less than two days. If there were doses available, the health department could administer 600 to 800 doses a week, which is what the department hoped for, Whisnant said. Previously, the county received 1,200 doses one week, 975 another and 400 doses another week.

“I was very disappointed in the decrease,” she said.

At this rate, it will take months to get through the current vaccination group of people 65 and older, she said. There are at least 2,900 people already on the waiting list and many more who haven’t signed up, she said.

The county won’t be able to move into the next group, essential workers, until people 65 and older are vaccinated, Whisnant said.

“Our teachers and child care providers are needing (the vaccine) desperately,” she said. “These essential workers need the vaccine.”