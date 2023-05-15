Workers are busily making improvements at the Appalachian State University Hickory Campus in preparation for the first classes in August.

One of the most visible projects underway now is the replacement of the roof, which began in late April.

Project Manager Mike Kapp said workers with the firm Davco Roofing & Sheet Metal are working on the roof in sections, removing ballasts and insulation from the roof.

The goal is to create a more energy-efficient covering for the building by bringing in new code-compliant insulation and adding a new white membrane that will reflect the heat from the sun, Kapp said.

Part of that energy efficiency push will include the addition of solar panels — about 36,000 square feet of panels on the south side of the building with the potential for more to be added atop the fifth floor, Kapp said.

He said the contract specified the roof would be finished within 120 days but that workers were aiming to finish earlier than that.

The university has received $9 million from the state to refurbish the 225,000-square-foot building, which was originally built in 1963 and previously served as the headquarters for Corning Optical Communications.

In addition to the roof, Kapp said other work at the building will include cleaning HVAC ducts to improve air quality, upgrading the electrical system and recladding the outside of the building. He said the plan is to install a control system so that facilities personnel in Boone would be able to make adjustments as needed at the Hickory Campus.

“It’s like opening a can of worms every day,” Kapp said. “There’s new surprises here and there. So, we’re just trying to be as flexible as possible and react to what we find.”

He said one such surprise involved a badly rusted component of the plumbing system falling through the ceiling.