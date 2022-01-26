Like losing a 'longtime friend:' Hickory Smokehouse BBQ to close after 35 years

Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a Facebook post. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closing after that.
“It’s not lack of business,” owner Lorin Weaver said of the decision to close. “It’s lack of labor and being able to service people the way we want to.”
He said the restaurant, which usually operates with six or seven employees at a given time, has recently been down to three. The lack of employees led to the restaurant closing its dining room on some days or closing early on busy days like Saturdays.
Weaver said the restaurant’s business model would not allow it to compete with other restaurants and grocery stores without raising prices in a way that would be unsustainable. The restaurant sells pulled pork trays with two sides for $7.95, beef brisket sandwiches for $6.95 and a flounder filet sandwich for $6.50, according to an online menu.
Weaver said he knew of at least one employee who had gone to work at the Food Lion supermarket across North Center Street because the grocery was offering $3 more per hour.
Weaver also recalled a recent conversation with one of his managers.
“I said, ‘Well, you can easily go somewhere else and make more money.’” Weaver continued. “The very first interview that our co-manager did was 23% more than what we were paying their salary. So it’s just, the economics don’t work.”
It reached a point where the applicant pool dried up for Smokehouse BBQ.
“We couldn’t get anybody in to give a pay increase to,” Weaver said. “There just are no applicants, period.”
Weaver started the restaurant in 1986. He said his wife had family in Shelby and they would go to visit Red Bridges BBQ Lodge. He noted that there was not a place like that in Hickory.
Weaver approached his friend Bert Huffman, then a manager at Village Inn Pizza, and the two founded the restaurant together.
“We opened up thinking barbecue would be good and it’s been really great to us,” Weaver said. “Hickory’s been great to us.”
He added that rising food prices and the supply chain crunch were also factors in the decision to close.
The restaurant was filled with patrons Wednesday eager to eat at the restaurant at least one more time.
Newton resident Vanessa Page, 66, was among them. She said she has been coming to the Smokehouse since it opened because of the brisket — “It’s tender and it’s moist. It’s got a lot of flavor" — and the sweet barbecue sauce.
She described the restaurant as being “like a longtime friend” and lamented what she sees as the erosion of community character as a result of the closing of the Smokehouse and other signature Hickory establishments.
“It’s losing a lot of what Hickory’s about,” Page said. “Hickory’s about small businesses. It’s always been about small businesses and now a lot of our small businesses are closing.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.