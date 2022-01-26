Like losing a 'longtime friend:' Hickory Smokehouse BBQ to close after 35 years

Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.

The restaurant announced it would be closing in a Facebook post. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closing after that.

“It’s not lack of business,” owner Lorin Weaver said of the decision to close. “It’s lack of labor and being able to service people the way we want to.”

He said the restaurant, which usually operates with six or seven employees at a given time, has recently been down to three. The lack of employees led to the restaurant closing its dining room on some days or closing early on busy days like Saturdays.

Weaver said the restaurant’s business model would not allow it to compete with other restaurants and grocery stores without raising prices in a way that would be unsustainable. The restaurant sells pulled pork trays with two sides for $7.95, beef brisket sandwiches for $6.95 and a flounder filet sandwich for $6.50, according to an online menu.