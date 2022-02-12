Lights on 13th Street presents donation to ECCCM

NEWTON — Lights on 13th Street, a holiday light and music show, displays the creative work of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hovis of Newton. While other holidays are also on their event calendar, the Christmas display is the largest and runs for approximately six weeks.

Different genres of music are featured on a weekly rotation, and this year a benefit food drive was added. Each year, Lights on 13th Street chooses a charity and accepts donations for that nonprofit organization during their Christmas season.

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries Inc. (ECCCM) was the beneficiary of this year’s donations. ECCCM, and is grateful for the collected funds and the canned food drive was. Lights on 13th Street has a Facebook page, where future events will be listed as the Hovises continue to spread the joy of different holiday seasons.