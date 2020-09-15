Lights, camera, Zoom: Annual film festival to go virtual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The show will go on at the annual Footcandle Film Festival but the experience will be different from past events.

Rather than holding a series of screenings over the course of several days, all films in this year’s festival will become available online early on Sept. 23.

Festival organizers have come up with a recommended schedule for viewing the films but viewers are free to watch films at any time and in any order over the course of the five-day festival, Footcandle co-founder Alan Jackson said.

This year’s lineup includes 31 films. Eleven are full-length features and 20 are short films. Jackson said those films were selected from a group of more than 320 films from around the world.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 each and two different all-access packages are available for $60 and $100.

Jackson said representatives from each of the films to be screened this year have agreed to question-and-answer sessions that will be shown live.

People who have purchased tickets for the specific films can watch the sessions and submit questions virtually for moderators to relay to the filmmakers.