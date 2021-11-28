Light Up the Town celebration planned

Again this year, Santa will partner with the Catawba County Library to offer free professional photographs with children and families. If you would like to have a photo taken with Santa, you must pick up a ticket at the library’s booth on A Street near the History Museum of Catawba County anytime after 5 p.m. that evening. Photos with Santa during Light Up the Town are a favorite tradition for many families, and time will be limited, so anyone who would like to have a photo taken is encouraged to pick up their ticket promptly after the registration booth opens at 5 p.m. Your ticket will designate a specific time for you to return to Yount Park, located at the corner of College Avenue and A Street, for your photo.