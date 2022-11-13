Light Up Lenoir event to include music, treats

LENOIR — Everyone is invited to come to downtown Lenoir Thursday, Nov. 17, for Light Up Lenoir and enjoy music, hot cocoa, and beautiful holiday lights.

Light Up Lenoir will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday on the square in downtown Lenoir. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available while supplies last.

Santa will be listening to children's Christmas wishes from 5-7:30 p.m., and local schools will be performing on the downtown stage from 5-7 p.m. The performance schedule is as follows:

• Lower Creek School Singers, 5-5:30 p.m.

• Valmead School Singers, 5:30-6 p.m.

• Davenport Violinists, 6-6:30 p.m.

• Davenport Chorus, 6:30-7 p.m.

The Christmas light show will start after the school performances and play until 10 p.m. The light show will play nightly from 6-10 p.m. through New Year's Day.

Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator Matthew Anthony said there will be a lot of new Christmas decorations this year in downtown.

"We have new garland wrapping the poles, and we’ll have new Christmas wreaths that go around the streetlights," Anthony said. "We have a new sleigh for Santa, and a 13-foot walk-through present for taking photos. The decorations and lights are going to look really good."

There will also be new stage ornaments, giant snowflakes, giant angel wings for photos, and a section of Harper Avenue will be decorated this year. In addition to the lights and decorations, there will be several Christmas trees, including a 20-foot Christmas tree right on the square.

The Giving Tree Project will also be at Light Up Lenoir this year.