Light earthquake recorded in Catawba County

A small earthquake occurred in Catawba County shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The United States Geological Survey announced a 1.2 magnitude earthquake was detected about 4 miles southeast of Mountain View and 6 miles south-southeast of Hickory.
A USGS article calls quakes with magnitudes less than 2 as microearthquakes which “are not commonly felt by people and are generally recorded only on local seismographs.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
