Life-like mechanical dinosaur show comes to Hickory

Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Park, where dinosaur trainers take care of life-like baby dinosaurs and other animatronic prehistoric creatures, has come to Hickory.

The dinosaur park features a variety of electronic, life-sized dinosaurs, including the Herrerasaurus, Brontosaurus, Spinosaurus and Siats meekerorum, which has bird-like feathers. The exhibit takes guests on a pathway filled on each side with Mesozoic era creatures.

The show opens to the public Friday and lasts until Sunday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

Park goers are able to ride an animatronic dinosaur, dig for fossils, enjoy the bouncy houses and learn all about dinosaurs from crew members like Captain Caleb Hughes, who goes by the title of dinosaur trainer. There are also digital signs throughout the park that teach visitors about the different dinosaurs, Hughes said.

The exhibit also features ancient ocean creatures which include an enormous prehistoric sea turtle, dolphins and a 50-foot Megalodon.

A favorite landing spot is often the baby dinosaurs, Hughes said. Tyson the baby Tyrannosaurus Rex and trainer Cretaceous Kat can be found with other baby dinosaurs, including the Triceratops and Camarasaurus.

Jurassic Quest, based out of Texas, has three shows that travel the country. The 30-person crew traveled to Hickory with the dinosaurs, some of which are so large, they have to be transported by 18-wheelers.

It takes about a day and a half to get all of the creatures inside and ready for the show. Hughes said the best advice he can give to people who interact with the dinosaurs is to be kind and gentle because that’s what makes a good dinosaur trainer.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.