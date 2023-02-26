I get calls from customers concerning lichen, so let’s talk lichen. Lichen is not a plant or a moss; it is however, a result of green algae and fungus. The two organisms occur together and form a mutually beneficial relationship.

The fungi provide protection and a place for algae to live while the algae provide energy via photosynthesis. There are thousands of types of lichens and they are found everywhere on the planet, even Antarctica. Lichen is found on many surfaces, such as, soil, trees, shrubs, rocks, terracotta pots and even tombstones.

Is lichen a bad thing? Yes. No. Maybe. Lichen is harmless to a tree and can even be beneficial. Since it is not a plant, there are no roots to penetrate the bark and it remains only on the surface. Lichen pulls no nutrients from the tree or shrub, since it gets everything it needs from the surrounding air and rain. Removing lichen can do more harm than good to your tree by possibly damaging the bark. Lichen can reduce carbon monoxide and turn it into oxygen, thus reducing air pollution.

On the other hand, lichen can be the “canary in a coal mine.” While lichen is not harming your tree, its appearance could be telling you something. Lichen can be an indicator of poor health in a tree. Environmental stress can be poor drainage, drought stress, storm damage, nutrient stress, soil compaction or a combination of any of these.

Lichen likes lots of sun, so a tree which is declining or stressed, may have less leaves, allowing more sunlight for lichen to exist. A call to a licensed arborist is well worth the cost to find out the best way to keep your trees healthy.

Lichens play some vital ecological roles. Lichens are a food source for moths, slugs, flying squirrels and mites among other animals. They provide nesting materials for hummingbirds, vireos and other birds, and are considered early indicators of pollution damage. The Green Leconycta Moth protects itself from predators by looking like lichen and the Giant Lichen Orb weaver camouflages itself against lichen.

We have a large wild cherry tree next to our house and in the spring it will fill my daughter’s bedroom window with blooms. We would rest on her bed and ooh and aah over its beauty. It is covered in lichen as the leaves are mostly gone by the end of August, providing plenty of sunlight for its growth. It is past saving, but we will continue to love it for a few more years.