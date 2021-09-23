Library's new traveling book group to meet

HICKORY — Do you like to read, support local business, and check out new places? Then Hickory Public Library has a book club made for you.

Join like-minded individuals for Hickory Public Library’s new traveling book group. This month the Craft Beer Cellar will host the Page Burners on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Each month the club will meet out and about around Hickory, visiting various locations and supporting local businesses. Read whatever book you would like and come ready to discuss with others. At its first meeting the club will discuss other places to meet around town.

Craft Beer Cellar is located at 109 Government Ave., Hickory, near the City Walk. Masks are required at the Craft Beer Cellar. Masks will be available for attendees if they do not have one. For more information about the Craft Beer Cellar, visit hickory.craftbeercellar.com.

828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.