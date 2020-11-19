Library to offer Zoom meeting featuring author

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites the public to participate in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. with author and highly-regarded pop culture critic and historian, Danny Fingeroth.

His newest book, "A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee," is the definitive biography of the beloved — often controversial — co-creator of many legendary superheroes.

In "A Marvelous Life," Fingeroth presents the origin of “Stan the Man” who spun a storytelling web of comic book heroic adventures into a pop culture phenomenon known as the Marvel Universe. Fingeroth, himself a longtime award-winning writer and editor at Marvel Comics, knew and worked with Lee for over four decades. With his unique insights as a comics world insider, Fingeroth is able to put Lee’s life and work in a unique context that makes events and actions come to life.