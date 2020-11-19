 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library to offer Zoom meeting featuring author
0 comments

Library to offer Zoom meeting featuring author

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites the public to participate in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. with author and highly-regarded pop culture critic and historian, Danny Fingeroth.

His newest book, "A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee," is the definitive biography of the beloved — often controversial — co-creator of many legendary superheroes.

In "A Marvelous Life," Fingeroth presents the origin of “Stan the Man” who spun a storytelling web of comic book heroic adventures into a pop culture phenomenon known as the Marvel Universe. Fingeroth, himself a longtime award-winning writer and editor at Marvel Comics, knew and worked with Lee for over four decades. With his unique insights as a comics world insider, Fingeroth is able to put Lee’s life and work in a unique context that makes events and actions come to life.

Fingeroth is also the author of "Superman on the Couch: What Superheroes Really Tell Us About Ourselves and Our Society," and co-editor of "The Stan Lee Universe," an annotated collection of rarities from Lee’s personal archives. Fingeroth worked with Lee on numerous projects and conducted original, in-depth interviews with him (and many others) in the course of researching "A Marvelous Life." Fingeroth has spoken and taught on comics-related topics at Columbia University, the Smithsonian Institution, and at Milan’s Mimaster Institute, among many other venues

This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the library events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert