Library to offer a 'wizarding' adventure

HICKORY - Gather the family to join illusionist Caleb Sigmon for a special Facebook Live Wizarding Experience event on Hickory Public Library’s Facebook page on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Let your imaginations take flight with this fully interactive wizarding adventure. You’ll feel like you’ve enrolled at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as audience members help make objects appear, disappear, and transfigure. You’ll see a broom take flight, the magical talking sorting hat, and objects zoom across the room. This interactive theatrical program features live actors, magical illusions, musical sound effects, and lots of audience participation.
This is a free event and no registration is necessary. Find the library on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HickoryPublicLibrary/
