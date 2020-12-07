 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library to host holiday jazz concert
0 comments

Library to host holiday jazz concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Join Hickory Public Library virtually for a pleasant evening of music with the Just Friends Jazz Trio on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

The jazz trio consists of David Wortman on saxophone, Gary Schwartz on piano, and Charles Smith on drums. The trio will be playing traditional Christmas tunes in a jazz style.

Wortman is the Band Director at Northview Middle School and the director of the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony. He is in demand as a saxophonist and woodwind doubler with numerous professional jazz ensembles, small groups, and pit orchestras.

Smith is a corporate educator for BB&T Insurance Services and a faculty member at Caldwell Community College. He is the timpanist for the Western Piedmont Symphony and the Hickory Choral Society. He also performs timpani and percussion with the Asheville Symphony and the Symphony of the Mountains in Kingsport, TN.

Schwartz’s career included teaching band in Winston-Salem, retailing piano and organs, and many years in the computer industry. He is the pianist with the Hickory Jazz Orchestra and the L-R Jazz Ensemble.

This is a free event but registration is required so we can send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert