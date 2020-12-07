Library to host holiday jazz concert

Join Hickory Public Library virtually for a pleasant evening of music with the Just Friends Jazz Trio on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

The jazz trio consists of David Wortman on saxophone, Gary Schwartz on piano, and Charles Smith on drums. The trio will be playing traditional Christmas tunes in a jazz style.

Wortman is the Band Director at Northview Middle School and the director of the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony. He is in demand as a saxophonist and woodwind doubler with numerous professional jazz ensembles, small groups, and pit orchestras.

Smith is a corporate educator for BB&T Insurance Services and a faculty member at Caldwell Community College. He is the timpanist for the Western Piedmont Symphony and the Hickory Choral Society. He also performs timpani and percussion with the Asheville Symphony and the Symphony of the Mountains in Kingsport, TN.

Schwartz’s career included teaching band in Winston-Salem, retailing piano and organs, and many years in the computer industry. He is the pianist with the Hickory Jazz Orchestra and the L-R Jazz Ensemble.

This is a free event but registration is required so we can send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500.