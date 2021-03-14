Library to host Hickory Ballet for performances

The performances will take the form of outdoor, socially-distanced, interactive programs. Rather than using words, dancers will demonstrate the various ways they utilize movement, gesture, and expression to help people understand what is happening in the story from moment to moment.

In addition to seeing portions of the ballet performed, audience members will have the chance to learn ballet steps themselves. For young people interested in seeing the various elements of dance performance in action, this edition of Hickory Ballet’s Books to Ballet storytime is a terrific introduction. The shows are open to people of all ages, to families, and to boys and girls who would like to learn more about dance, music, and the arts. The performances are free, and registration is not required. Opportunities for socially-distanced photographs with the dancers will be available after each event.