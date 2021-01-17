Library to Go resumes visits to Catawba

NEWTON — The Catawba County Library’s mobile branch — the Library to Go — is once again sharing services and resources in the Town of Catawba. Library to Go is setting up inside of Redeemer Lutheran Church, ELCA (200 South Main St.) on the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The next visit will take place on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Visitors to Redeemer Lutheran Church can expect to receive the same customer service and resources of any Catawba County Library location. Patrons are able to sign up for library cards and check out library materials, including books, Playaways, and audiobooks. Patrons may also be excited to learn that items, including DVDs, can be put on hold and picked up from the Library to Go. Computers with internet access are available too, along with one-on-one help with technology, reference, and job and career questions.

The Librarian to Go will be taking safety measures to protect everyone. People who come by are asked to make their stops brief, to sanitize their hands as they come in, and to wear a mask while they’re in the building. Staff will be taking temperatures at the door, and extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available for everyone to use.