Library to cut ribbon in celebration of new services

LONG VIEW — Catawba County Library is putting the finishing touches on its new Library Pick Up Locker at CleanWave Laundry in Long View, allowing the library to expand its services all across the county.

Providing convenient, free access to empowering library resources seven days a week, this new self-service locker system will allow you to browse a selection of books to check out or pick up materials placed on hold from the library’s online catalog. The system has a total of 34 lockers that can hold multiple books, audiobooks or DVDs. Ten of the lockers will have a clear window where you can browse and check out specially selected bundles of items.

All of these resources are available for free with a Catawba County Library card, available at any location or online at www.catawbacountync.gov/library.

The Library Pick Up Locker is the newest resource available in Long View thanks to the ongoing partnership with CleanWave Laundry. Along with the library locker, CleanWave Laundry provides free Wi-Fi, charging stations, a collection of children’s books, several tables and seating areas. The library will also provide two laptop computers that can be borrowed from CleanWave staff for use inside the laundromat.